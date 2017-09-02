Julie J. Brien – Lincoln

Julie J. (Lavallee) Brien, “Grammie Bling Bling” 76, earned her angel wings on Tuesday, August 29, 2017. Julie was the wife of the late Robert A. Brien.

Born in Woonsocket, daughter of the late Emile and Bertha (Lanois) Lavallee and her late stepmother, Rita ( Brissette) Lavallee.

She was a member of St. James Baptist Church in Woonsocket.

Grammie loved spending time reading and with her dog, Buckwheat. Julie was known for her amazing way of making anyone she came in contact with feel comfortable.

She is survived by her children Timothy Brien and his wife, Dianne; Tommy Brien and his wife, Cathy; and Julie Brien; one sister, Leone Reed; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; and her daughter-in-law, Debra Brien.

She was the mother of the late Robert G. Brien . Julie was also the sister of the late Del Lavallee.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 9, 2017 at 11 a.m. in the S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1583 Diamond Hill Road, Woonsocket, RI 02895. Relatives and friends are invited; calling hours are from 9 to11 a.m. Burial will be private. Donations to the American Heart Association in Julie’s memory would be appreciated.

