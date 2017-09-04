Deborah L. Parenteau – Millville, Mass.

Deborah L. "Debbie" Parenteau, 58, of Millville, Mass., passed away peacefully at her residence on August 31, 2017.

She was the loving wife of 28 years to Paul Parenteau. She was born in Woonsocket, daughter of Louise Pasacane of Woonsocket and the late Robert Hall.

Debbie was a member and past president of the Amvets Post #7 Women's Auxiliary in Woonsocket. She was a resident of Millville, Mass., for the last 22 years.

Besides her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Guilman-Bennoch, a brother, Robert Hall, and a sister, Donna Hall, her dog, Ceelo Blu, and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her son, Paul Desrochers.

Her Funeral Service will be held Saturday, Sept. 9, at 6 p.m., in the Keene-Brown Funeral Home, 445 Greenville Road, North Smithfield. Burial will be private. Calling hours are prior to the funeral from 3-6 p.m.