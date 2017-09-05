Harriet Freelove Briggs Salisbury – Lincoln

Harriet Freelove Briggs Salisbury, 97, of Lincoln, passed peacefully into the presence of Jesus on August 30, 2017. Harriet was born in Connecticut on November 17, 1919, to the late Genevieve Arnold Briggs and the late Harry King Briggs.

She was the faithful wife of the late Raymond Salisbury of Lincoln and beloved mother of the late Doris Ferschke of Pawtucket and best friend to her daughter, Joanne McCabe, currently of Avon, Ind. She was adored by her nine grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great grandchildren.

During her amazing life, Harriet worked as a nanny, worked in the factories of Pawtucket and spent many years tending the plants and flowers at the Ann & Hope in Cumberland. She was a child during the depression, kept her girls housed and fed while her husband was away during WWII and she saw this world go from the rag man with a horse cart to "the facebook.” She was a skilled seamstress, a Sunday School teacher, loved playing Scrabble and doing crosswords, and she loved working in her garden.

She taught her family to take life as it comes and enjoy the simple pleasures such as working a jigsaw puzzle or crocheting beautiful keepsakes. Harriet had a strong spirit and a loving heart. She said that in life you need a backbone for strength, a wishbone for hope and a funny bone to laugh even in the hard times. The earth has lost a treasure but heaven has gained a beautiful saint.

A celebration of her life will be held at Highland Memorial Park Mausoleum at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 9. For online condolences, visit robbinsfuneralhome.com .