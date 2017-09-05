CFHS classes 1976-78 will reunite Oct. 21

CENTRAL FALLS – A multi-class reunion for Central Falls High School classes of 1976-’77-’78 will be held Saturday, Oct. 21, at 6:30 pm., at the Club Madeira, Madeira Avenue.

Tickets are $30, and include dinner buffet and DJ. Tickets must be purchased by Sept. 21.

Mail checks, made payable to Audrey Kilsey, to CFHS Class Reunion, PO Box 22065, Lincoln, R.I., 02865.

For more information, email CFHSreunion76.77.78@gmail.