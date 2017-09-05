Look Good Feel Better program seeks volunteers

WARWICK – The American Cancer Society is seeking volunteers in Rhode Island for its Look Good Feel Better program, a workshop that helps cancer patients regain their confidence and self-esteem often affected by the physical changes caused by cancer treatment.

The next certification training is Monday, Sept. 11, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the American Cancer Society office, 931 Jefferson Blvd., Suite 3004, Warwick.

For more information, or to register, call 1-800-227-2345 or visit www.cancer.org/volunteer .