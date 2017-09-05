NP bows to Smithfield in Injury Fund game

Football team awaits Friday’s non-league opener with Pilgrim

SMITHFIELD – There was some good news and some bad news that came out of the North Providence High football team’s two-quarter Injury Fund exhibition against Smithfield High last Friday night at the Sentinels’ Boyle Athletic Complex, but unfortunately for the Cougars, what was included in the bad news was the game’s final score, a 17-7 victory by their Thanksgiving rivals.

The best news of the night came on the offensive side of the ball, as the Cougars, behind the play of senior quarterback Nevin Gordon and senior running back Joao DaRosa, were able to move the ball down the field and control most of the clock. The Cougars, who are looking to replace their backfield from a season ago, received an excellent game from DaRosa, who ran for 72 yards on a dozen carries.

Among the bad news? The Cougars got flagged eight times for 80 yards, and they fumbled the ball three times, losing it once near midfield.

“I was pleased,” said NP head coach Glenn Williams. “I thought we did some good things, but as you could see, we still have some things that we have to work on.”

On the game’s first possession, the Cougars drove the ball from their 35 to the Sentinels’ 37 on six plays, but a block-in-the-back penalty, followed by a sack of Gordon that resulted in an 11-yard loss, killed that drive and forced NP to punt at the 50.

Less than two minutes later, the Sentinels had a drive stall at their 31, and they were forced to punt the ball back to NP. But the Cougars were flagged for roughing the punter, and the 15-yard penalty gave Smithfield the ball back. Six plays later, the Sentinels found themselves on the board, as senior tailback Ben Cortes scored on a 1-yard touchdown run and Mike Desimone tacked on the extra point.

Before the first quarter came to a close, the Cougars again had the ball in Smithfield’s end of the field, as a 13-yard carry from DaRosa gave NP a first-and-10 at the Smithfield 30. But two plays later, the Cougars lost five yards on a fumble in the backfield that they recovered, and they soon turned the ball over on downs at the Sentinels’ 28.

The Sentinels increased their command to 10-0 with 6:48 left in the second quarter on a 27-yard field goal by Desimone, which came a little more than two minutes after NP fumbled the ball to Smithfield at its 43, and Smithfield’s lead grew to 17-0 with 5:23 to play on a 28-yard touchdown pass from backup quarterback Trevor L’Italien to Evan McCauley, who had started the game behind center.

The Cougars’ points came with no time on the clock on a five-yard touchdown pass from Gordon to Travaughn Famogun, who made a nice grab in the far right corner of the end zone. Gordon also kicked the extra point.

The Cougars will open their season on Friday at 6:30 p.m. with a non-league game at home against Division II Pilgrim. On Saturday, Sept. 16, at 11 a.m., they will head to Ponaganset for their Division III opener against the Chieftains.