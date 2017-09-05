Pool & Fitness Center announces registrations for swim lessons, Barracudas

NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Pool & Fitness Center is continuing to accept registrations for its next session of adult group swim lessons, and it has also scheduled signups for its fall session of youth swim lessons, as well as its Barracudas youth swim team.

The fall adult sessions, which are for those interested in learning to swim for exercise or recreation, as well as for stroke enhancement and overall swim technique, will start Wednesday, Sept. 13, and be offered on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays for the next eight weeks. The fee for the adult sessions is $60 with a pool membership.

The fall youth sessions, which will be held through the American Red Cross Learn to Swim Program, are for children ages 6 months to 13 years old. Registrations will take place on Saturday, Sept. 9, at 8 a.m. at the pool, and the sessions will be held on Saturdays from Sept. 16 to Nov. 4.

There will be two children’s sessions that will be held from 10:15 to 11 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. to noon, and the parent-infant and preschool sessions will take place from noon to 12:30 p.m. The fee for the youth sessions is $40 with a pool membership.

As for the youth swim team, which will begin workouts for its 2017-18 season on Monday, Sept. 11, registrations will take place tonight and Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the pool. The season will run through the second week of April.

For more information, contact aquatics director Amanda Knuth at 401-353-7007.