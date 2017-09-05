Three times a champion

NORTH PROVIDENCE – Just like the best-of-five series opener, the fourth game of the North Providence-Smithfield Babe Ruth League championship series featured a pitchers’ duel, but the sixth inning proved to be the difference, as KFC edged Pauly Penta’s Deli, 2-0, to clinch its third consecutive title last Tuesday, Aug. 29, at North Providence High.

The starting pitchers from the series opener on Aug. 21, KFC’s Marc Catone and Pauly Penta’s Cayden Dupras, took the mound again last week and delivered similar pitching lines, but Dupras, who didn’t give up a hit until the fourth inning and allowed just five runners through his first five innings, gave up the game’s two runs in the sixth.

Michael Aspinall led off with a walk, and after Randall Hien followed with a line single to right, Ronnie Baccala III dropped down a bunt to try to move the runners into scoring position. Dupras fielded it and turned to fire to third, but when he saw he did not have time to throw out Aspinall, he turned to first, but Baccala was already across the base and no throw was made.

Dupras then got ahead of the next batter, Roger Marano, but Marano lined a 1-2 pitch up the middle that drove in Aspinall and Hien. Dupras rebounded with a strikeout, but then hit the next batter, Catone, with a pitch to reload the bases and end his night. P.J. Rioles came on to relieve him and finish out the inning with back-to-back strikeouts, but the damage was done.

In the top of the sixth, Pauly Penta’s tried to strike back. Catone gave up a single to Gaudreau and fielded a sacrifice bunt by Cam Bernard. That ended his night, and Hien came on to finish the game. Hien, who was the co-MVP of last year’s finals, allowed two runners in the seventh, but in his 1 2/3 innings of work, he struck out four batters.

Dupras ended up allowing four hits and three walks and striking out eight in his 5 1/3 innings of work. On the other side, Catone went the same amount of innings, but did not give up a run. He gave up four hits and five walks while striking out three.

Catone, who was the winning pitcher in KFC’s game one win, shared the series’ Most Valuable Player honors with Marano, a 13-year-old player who contributed offensively in each of the four playoff games.

“Roger Marano batted .476 with five RBIs and five runs (scored) in the playoffs,” first-year KFC manager Brendan Walker said. “Catone also started two championship games, letting up just one unearned run.”

Dupras, Jacob Gaudreau and Gian Carroccio each reached base three times. Both Gaudreau and Carroccio walked twice and hit singles, while Dupras was hit by a pitch, walked, and singled in the fifth.

Hien, Baccala, and Dylan LeBeau were 13-year-old players on the KFC squad that captured the title in 2015, and they also helped KFC repeat as champions last year. Walker said that KFC is the third team in the league’s history to three-peat.

“This is a big accomplishment,” Walker said. “Everyone contributed. There’s nothing better than this.”

Walker’s father, former KFC manager Mike Walker, retired last year after guiding KFC to back-to-back titles. He said that the last team to win three consecutive championships was East Side Auto from 1998-2000. That team had been managed by current North Providence High head baseball coach Dean Garganese.

“Kudos to Brendan for taking the torch from his father and winning,” KFC assistant coach Ron Baccala said.

KFC has truly been a dominant force in the league. The ballclub has made it to the last seven title series and won four of them. In this year’s finals, KFC won the opener, 2-1, and after Pauly Penta’s rebounded with a 12-6 win in the next game. KFC took the series lead in game three by posting a 10-3 victory and then closed out the series in last week’s game four.