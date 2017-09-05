Cunningham School social worker arrested on molestation charge

PAWTUCKET – School officials confirmed Tuesday that an elementary school social worker has been arrested on a charge related to having inappropriate physical contact with a student.

Cunningham Elementary School employee Clifton Brian Kelly, who goes by Brian, was arrested last Friday, Sept. 1. He was arraigned by a bail commissioner last Saturday and charged with one count of second-degree child molestation, according to Pawtucket police. He was released on bail. Kelly’s next scheduled court date is Sept. 20 for a pre-arraignment conference.

“The Pawtucket School Department is disappointed to learn of the arrest of a school social worker,” said Supt. Patti DiCenso in a statement. “The school social worker has previously submitted a letter of retirement.”

Kelly, 65, of Warwick, has worked in Pawtucket for the past two years, after working as a social worker in East Providence. He was previously a middle school principal in South Kingstown, an assistant principal in Wakefield, and assistant principal in Providence. He also ran an alternative school in Massachusetts and owned an alternative school in Warwick.

“The Pawtucket School Department considers the safety of children to be its highest priority,” said DiCenso in her statement. “The Pawtucket School Department reported its concerns to DCYF (Department of Children Youth and Families) and the Pawtucket Police Department and has cooperated fully with the Pawtucket Police Department’s investigation.”

Kelly could not immediately be reached for comment.

Chief of Police Tina Goncalves said the case was still under investigation and declined to release a report on the matter.

Kelly’s name had been removed from Cunningham’s website as of Tuesday morning.