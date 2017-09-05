Cecile (Laplume) Lambert – Leesburg, Fla.

Cecile (Laplume) Lambert 102, died peacefully on August 12, 2017, at home. She was the wife of the late Bernard Lambert. After many years of being a snowbird, she became a permanent resident of Leesburg, Fla., earlier this year.

Born in Woonsocket, she was one of the 12 children of the late Wilfrid and Marie Louise (Dion) Laplume. Mrs. Lambert started working at the age of 13 in local area textile mills and did so for many years. She also worked for Amperex as an assembler for 16 years before her retirement. She enjoyed doing puzzles, playing card games, and reading. She also enjoyed knitting and crocheting throws and blankets. Cecile will be remembered for her sharp mind. She was a parishioner of All Saints Church in Woonsocket for many years.

She will be sadly missed by her son, Bernard, and his wife, Yvette; her daughter, Rita Moritz, and her husband, Merle; six grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by all her 11 siblings.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, September 9, 2017, at 10:30 a.m., in All Saints Church, 323 Rathbun St. Woonsocket, R.I. Burial will be private.