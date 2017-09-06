Breakfast to benefit St. Jude’s set for Sept. 17

WOONSOCKET – Club Par X will host the 33rd annual breakfast to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital on Sunday, Sept. 17.

The breakfast, started in 1987, will benefit the hospital, which works to advance cures and means of prevention for pediatric catastrophic diseases, such as leukemia, cancer and AIDS.

The event will begin at 8 a.m. at the club on Stanley Street and will run until noon, under the guidance of Noel Pincince and breakfast Chairman Romeo Berthiaume.

Diners park at Woonsocket High School and transportation to and from the breakfast has been donated by Bill Legare of Valley Transportation.

Tickets can be purchased at both WOON and WNRI Radio, Vose Hardware, Piette Jeweler’s, Bileau’s Flowers, Pepin Lumber, Club Par X and from the following committee members: Romeo Berthiaume, Kimberly Blais, Bob and Nancy Phillips, Sandrina Baldelli, John Powell, Rachel Thibeault, Barbara SImmons, and Tina Go.