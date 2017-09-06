‘Building Baseball’ group will construct concession stand at Lajoie Field

WOONSOCKET –A new charitable partnership between the Rhode Island Building & Construction Trades Council and the Pawtucket Red Sox aims to revitalize Little League fields in underserved communities, and its first project will launch in Woonsocket’s World War II Veterans Memorial Park this week.

Building Baseball began construction on a concession stand at Lajoie Field on Sept. 5.

“One of the most vital tenets of the Building Trades is giving back to the communities where we work and raise our families,” said Michael F. Sabitoni, president of the RIBCTC. “We know the positive impact the game of baseball has on youth and the life lessons it teaches. Through the Building Baseball collaboration with the PawSox, our highly skilled union tradesmen and women can volunteer their time and expertise to assist in the restoration and rejuvenation of ball parks, as well as inspire more passion for the sport.”

The RIBCTC is a coalition of 16 local trade unions with over 9,500 members in and around the state. Since its inception, its craftsmen and women have volunteered their time and skills in local construction projects that serve local communities.

“As Rhode Island’s professional baseball organization, we are excited to enhance our support of the Ocean State’s Little Leagues by collaborating with the hard working men and women of the Rhode Island Building Trades,” said Pawtucket Red Sox President Charles Steinberg. “Our goal is to spark more children and young athletes to participate in the game and benefit from all the opportunities it provides. Our combined efforts through the Building Baseball partnership will translate into safer and more welcoming ballparks in Rhode Island’s communities.”

Not only will the concession stand at Lajoie Field add more convenience and a better experience for players and spectators, but it will also allow the city to host tournaments.

“We are grateful Building Baseball has chosen our city as its first project to enhance our Little League field,” said Woonsocket Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt. “The concession stand will fulfill the final requirement for utilizing the Napoleon “Nap” Lajoie Field for tournament play. I am looking forward with great anticipation and am extremely excited for the use of the concession stand and press box during next year’s baseball season.”

Building Baseball will also offer other communities the opportunity to apply for services at their ballparks in the near future.