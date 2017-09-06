Learn about fluorites at the Harris Library

WOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket Harris Public Library, 303 Clinton St., will offer an informational program called Fabulous Fluorites presented by Tony Cesana today, Thursday, Sept. 7, from 7 to 8 p.m.

Cesana is a 17-year member of the Rhode Island Minerals Hunters organization who are dedicated to the preservation of the environment, the discovery of new geological items and the search for knowledge. He has a sampling of fluorites at the Harris Library on display now through the end of September and will have many more to show at the presentation.

For more information, call the library at 401-769-9044.