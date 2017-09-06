N.S./MSC tackles second season

Sophomore-loaded co-op football team promises to be competitive in D-III

NORTH SMITHFIELD – Whenever two or three high school teams form a co-op squad, it usually takes a bit of time for that team to develop into a cohesive unit.

For the North Smithfield/Mount Saint Charles co-op football team, its first season joining forces saw the squad drop its first four games, but come back to win four of its final seven contests.

“If we would have won one or two games early on, we would have made the playoffs,” said head coach Wes Pennington. “We just started off too slowly. It took some time to get everybody together because we had all the Mount guys come in, as well as a big freshman class, so we were trying to get everybody to play together and become a team.”

Pennington talked about his program on the eve of last Friday night’s two-quarter Injury Fund exhibition against Ponaganset, and while it lost 10 players to graduation, including four or five who were key figures on both sides of the ball, he has a 40-man roster that’s loaded with returnees.

“And what’s good for us is we have a really, really good sophomore class,” Pennington added. “In a sense, we’re young, but we’re going to be very competitive. The kids coming back know what to expect. They know what they’re getting involved in. And our junior varsity team also went undefeated last year. We’re excited to see what we can do.”

Nearly a quarter of the team is Mount students, including senior captain Jason Pisano, who was the team’s top receiver and an outstanding strong safety last year, and Pennington has been pleased with the performances of his MSC players since the very first day they strapped on their shoulder pads.

“The co-op has worked really well for us,” Pennington said. “Two of the (Mount) players were captains for our team, including Jason, and those guys came in and really contributed. Even this year, we have a Mount player who came out for the team, (senior) Sam Hall, who’s a big offensive lineman, and I think he’s going to help us.”

As far as the team’s talented sophomores – several of them boasting impressive credentials from the North Smithfield Xpress youth program – Jack Puccetti will be the quarterback, a position “he’s been playing all his life,” remarked Pennington, and with a big vacancy facing the team at running back, the squad has Xavier Croteau, who was going to play as a slot receiver, Hayden Depault, and Rocco Marsella taking the bulk of the handoffs.

“If there’s a question mark in reference to our offense, it would be in the backfield,” said Pennington, who graduated talented 1,000-yard back Jesus Melendez. “We’re still sorting that out. It’s a good cast, but I’m used to having at least one guy who would just take the ball and go with it. But it might work out to our benefit to having a bunch versus just one. It keeps everyone fresh, and it keeps the defense guessing as well. Last year, (opposing teams) knew Jesus was getting it.”

Three other linemen to watch are junior Kyle Johannis and sophomores Cole Dubois and Frank Deluca, who will start at center, and Mike Paiva and Depault have impressed in the preseason as linebackers. Another key newcomer to the squad is junior L.J. Merriweather, who moved from Indiana to North Smithfield and will be a cornerback and wide receiver.

“We have some good size, and we’re probably as big as we’ve been since I’ve been here,” added Pennington. “Again, in some areas, we’re going to be young, but I’m hoping that, in time, we’ll develop in those areas and we’ll actually get what we need from them.”

But if there’s one area the team won’t need to develop, it’s team chemistry.

“This group is a lot tighter than it was at this point last season,” said Pennington. “These guys hung out with each other all summer. They had their offseason program. We had team dinners. Everything’s been great.”

The team, which posted a 3-0 victory over Ponaganset in last Friday night's two-quarter Injury Fund exhibition at Smithfield High, thanks to a 21-yard field goal by freshman Pasquale Camastro, will kick off its Division III season on Saturday with a 7 p.m. game at Tiverton.

The following Saturday, Sept. 16, they will host Central Falls in a 6:30 p.m. contest at North Smithfield High that will be held after the town’s 11th annual Great Pumpkin Festival earlier that day on the school’s grounds.

“That’s going to be a very good game,” added Pennington. “Last year, Central Falls was in third place (in Division III-B) and going to the playoffs, and we went down there toward the end of the season and beat them on their Homecoming Night. I’m sure they want to get that payback.”

The team will also be dedicating its season to one of its former players, Spc. Matthew Turcotte, who served with the U.S. Army and died in a training accident on Aug. 23 at his Army post in Fort Carson, Col. Turcotte graduated from North Smithfield in 2015, and each player will wear a number 65 sticker – Turcotte’s uniform number – on their helmets.

“He’s a member of this program,” said Pennington. “He played four years here, and all these kids in North Smithfield are connected to him. Matt was a great kid who played with all his heart for us and gave us everything he had, and he was going on to become a productive part of our community.”