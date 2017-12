Post 85 will host First Responder Appreciation day Saturday

WOONSOCKET – American Legion Post 85, 870 River St., will be hosting a First Responder Appreciation Day on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 2 to 6 p.m.

On- or off-duty law enforcement, fire or emergency services personnel are invited to stop in for burgers and hot dogs and be entered into a raffle for a local area gift certificate.

For more information, call 401-300-2971.