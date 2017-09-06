Quota Club seeking vendors for annual bazaar

WOONSOCKET – The Quota Club of Woonsocket is seeking vendors for its annual Holiday Bazaar. The event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Elks Club, 380 Social St.

Vendor tables are available at a cost of $30 for one table or two tables for $45. Craft items of all types, specialty food items, antique and vintage items may be sold, however, no flea market items may be offered for sale.

Call 401-766-4555 for application forms. Deadline to reserve a table is Saturday, Oct. 7.