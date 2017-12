Register for Musical Storytime at the library

WOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket Public Library, 303 Clinton St., will host a Musical Storytime on Thursdays, Sept. 28-Nov. 16, from 10 to 11 a.m. Registration begins Monday, Sept. 11.

Registration is required. Space is limited.

Register by calling the Children’s Desk at 401-769-9044, ext. 2.