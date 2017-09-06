Registration for Book Buddies program begins Monday

WOONSOCKET – The fall session of Book Buddies at the Woonsocket Harris Library will be held on Wednesdays, Sept. 20-Oct. 25, from 3:45 to 4:30 p.m., in the Children’s Program Room.

Each week, Teen Readers 12-17 meet with Little Book Buddies currently attending 1st and 2nd grade for one-on-one reading, coloring and puzzles.

Both groups should register at the Children’s Room Desk or call 401-769-9044, ext. 2. Registration begins Monday, Sept. 11.

This is an opportunity for teens to mentor younger children and fulfill community service hours. It is necessary for the teens and younger children to sign up prior to the start of the program.