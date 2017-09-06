Sign up for Preschool Storytime at the library

WOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket Harris Public Library, 303 Clinton St., will begin registration for its Preschool Storytime on Monday, Sept. 11.

The storytime will be held on Tuesdays, Sept. 19-Oct. 31, from 10:30 to 11:30 p.m.

The program will include stories, songs, fingerplays, puppets, puzzles, board books, and crafts. Registration is required.

For more information, visit www.woonsocketlibrary.org or call 401-769-9044, ext. 2.