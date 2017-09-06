Trinity Health will host car show Saturday

WOONSOCKET – Trinity Health and Rehabilitation Center, 4 St. Joseph St., will host a Classic Car and Motorcycle Show on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 10 a.m to 2 p.m.

The event will include door prizes, awards and entertainment with Kevin Gomes. Lunch will be free for drivers.

All proceeds will go to the Alzheimer’s Association and the residents activity fund.

The rain date is Wednesday, Sept. 13, from 5 to 8 p.m.

For more information, call Diana Ferreira at 401-765-5844, ext. 279.