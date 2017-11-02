Duncan G. Laidlaw – Lincoln

Duncan G. Laidlaw, 73, of Manville, passed away October 30, 2017, at Woonsocket Health & Rehabilitation Centre. Born in Attleboro, Mass., he was the son of the late Kenneth and Ruth (Dekker) Laidlaw.

He was a graduate of the University of Massachusetts Amherst, served in the Army Reserves during the Vietnam War, and worked for General Electric as well as American Tourister. He had a lifelong love of fishing, swimming, and the beach.

Duncan is survived by a son, Andrew Laidlaw of Seattle, WA; as well as his former wife, Helen Laidlaw, of Swansea, Mass. He was preceded in death by his two brothers Derek Laidlaw and Kenneth Laidlaw, Jr.

Funeral arrangements were under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main Street, Woonsocket, R.I.

Donations in Duncan’s name are encouraged to be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, PO Box 1000 Dept 142 Memphis, TN 38101.

