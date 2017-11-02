Tadeusz Wladyslaw Keska – Smithfield

Tadeusz (Ted) Wladyslaw Keska, 77, passed away, unexpectedly on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, at Rhode Island Hospital. He was the loving husband of Janina Alicia Kozakiewicz-Keska for 54 years.

Born in Warsaw, Poland, he was the youngest born to the late Antoni & Genowefa Keska. He was the brother of the late Waldemar and Kazik Keska. He and Janina immigrated to the United States in 1979, first moving to Indian Orchard, Mass., with dreams of opportunity and an abundant life for his family.

His son, Dominic was born in 1981. He was the owner and operator of Peerless Engineering, a brilliant designer and engineer working with Hasbro, Mattel, Holmes Products, Excel Dryer and many others. Ted brought joy and efficiency to adults and children alike. He was very proud of his Polish-American heritage becoming an American Citizen in September of 1987. He was a communicant of St. Adalbert’s Church in Providence, RI.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Dominic Keska and his daughter-in-law Caroline Keska, extended family in Massachusetts and Poland, also in-laws the Griffin family and the Riggs family of the west coast. He will be greatly missed and forever adored.

Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate his life with a Mass lead by Fr. Marek Kupka on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, at 1 p.m., in St. Adalbert’s Church, 866 Atwells Ave., Providence, R.I. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted and burial will be private.

Arrangements are in the care if Supinski & Borrelli Funeral Home, Providence. Visit www.rifuneral.com .