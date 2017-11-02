Pawtucket woman sentenced for severely injuring toddler in her care

Attorney Gen. Peter Kilmartin announced that Shamika Ramos, age 31, of Pawtucket, was sentenced Wednesday by Superior Court Justice Sarah Taft-Carter to five years, with 18 months to serve in prison and the remainder suspended with probation, for second-degree child abuse. In addition, she was ordered to have no contact with the victim in the case. Ramos was remanded to the Adult Correctional Institution immediately upon being sentenced.

Ramos was found guilty of second-degree child abuse by a jury on Aug. 1 after a four-day trial presided over by Taft-Carter.

During the trial, prosecutors were able to prove that in April of 2014, Ramos, a foster parent at the time, caused physical injuries to a 2-year-old boy who was in her care.

It became apparent that the injuries were inflicted rather than accidental when the child was brought to Hasbro Children’s Hospital. The child was displaying symptoms associated with a subgaleal hematoma, bleeding resulting from the child’s scalp being torn off his skull bone. It was discovered while he was at the hospital that the child also had injuries to his ears.

Dr. Christine Barron, director of the Child Safe Program at the Lawrence A. Aubin Child Protection Center at Hasbro Children’s Hospital, testified as an expert for the state. She testified that, in her opinion, the injuries were consistent with child abuse. Barron testified that the subgaleal hematoma was an acute injury and was inflicted upon the 2-year-old within 12 to 24 hours from the time the child was evaluated at Hasbro Children’s Hospital on April 30, 2014.

Other witnesses testified as to the events that occurred within that time frame and that the 2-year-old began displaying symptoms of the subgaleal hematoma while he was alone with Ramos.

“While this child was too young to say what happened to him, this was obviously an extremely painful injury. While the boy has fortunately recovered from this brutal treatment, this sentence sends a message that if you hurt a child, you will be going to jail,” said Kilmartin in a statement.

Pawtucket Police Det. Susan Cormier led the investigation and Special Assistant Attorneys Gen. Shannon Signore and Siobhan Bogosian prosecuted the case on behalf of the Office of Attorney General.