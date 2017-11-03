Five charged in opioid prescription, fraud scheme

PROVIDENCE – Five people have been charged in U.S. District Court in Providence for their alleged participation in a conspiracy to create fraudulent prescriptions for opioid pills and, at times, unlawfully pay for the prescriptions with the use of medical insurance. It is alleged that the pills were often distributed to others in return for cash payments.

Criminal complaints were filed against Robert Rose, 51, David Rose, 58, and Tammy Bonham, 53, of Providence, Victoria Coccia-Rose, 28, of Pawtucket, and Michael Slonski, 47 of Johnston, with conspiracy to unlawfully acquire or obtain possession of a controlled substance by fraud, to distribute a controlled substance, to commit health care fraud and to commit aggravated identity theft.

Acting U.S. Attorney Stephen Dambruch said, “Earlier this week this office announced the arrest of more than two-dozen people who allegedly contributed to the addiction epidemic that is sweeping through Rhode Island by allegedly distributing hundreds of kilograms of fentanyl and cocaine. The arrests announced today highlight yet another scheme to profit from the addiction epidemic. Law enforcement on every level will continue to work together to identify, investigate, arrest and prosecute these traffickers and schemers.”

According to court documents, it is alleged that an investigation by members of the Rhode Island FDA-OIC task force determined that participants of the scheme manufactured fraudulent prescriptions utilizing the identities, Drug Enforcement Administration identification numbers and signatures of medical practitioners without their consent. Prescriptions for varying amounts of oxycodone pills were written and presented to pharmacies by some members of the conspiracy and others working at the direction of the conspirators. It is alleged that the scheme often times included the fraudulent use of medical insurance to pay pharmacies for the illicit prescriptions. Most of the oxycodone pills gained with the use of fraudulent prescriptions were sold to others for distribution.

According to court documents, it is alleged that as part of the scheme, the alleged leader of the conspiracy, Robert Rose, paid for individuals’ identities, health care insurance information, and for various prescribing medical practitioners’ names and DEA numbers. Rose allegedly provided that information to another member of the conspiracy, along with special paper necessary to produce the fraudulent prescriptions. At times, it is alleged, Robert Rose ran the conspiracy while incarcerated at the Adult Correctional Institution.

Robert Rose made an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Providence Thursday and was released on unsecured bond. David Rose, Tammy Bonham and Michael Slonski made initial appearances in U.S. District Court on Oct. 17 and were released on unsecured bond. Victoria Coccia-Rose made an initial appearance in U.S. District Court on Oct. 18 and was released on unsecured bond.