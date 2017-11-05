Joseph Gilleran – Smithfield

Joseph Gilleran, age 93 of Smithfield, died October 29, 2017, at his home, surrounded by his loved ones. He was the husband of the late Kathleen (St. Onge) Gilleran.

Born in North Providence, he was a son of the late Eugene and Eileen Gilleran. He was a veteran of World War II and a retired Teamster.

He leaves his daughters Kathleen Gilleran and Colleen Hawk; his grandchildren, Robert Gilleran, and his fiancé, Rosanne Quarto, and Sabrina Hawk, as well as one great-granddaughter. He was the brother of Robert Gilleran and Rita Dragon. He is predeceased by his siblings, Eileen Turgeon, Madeline Campbell, Loretta Huges, Eugene Gilleran and Lillian Fallons, as well as his great-grandson.

A memorial service will be held at St. Michael's Church in Smithfield on Tuesday, November 7, 2017, at 10 a.m.