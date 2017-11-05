Wayne A. Brown – Smithfield

Wayne A. Brown, 70, a Smithfield resident for 16 years, passed away Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017. He was the beloved husband of Nancy E. (Huners) Bates-Brown.

Born in Acushnet, Mass., he was a son of Mary (Rogers) Brown of New Bedford, Mass., and the late Alfred Brown.

In addition to his wife and mother, he was the father of the late Marc D. Brown, Däna L. Brown of Fall River and Aaron Brown of Derry, New Hampshire; brother of Alfred D. Brown of New Bedford; and stepfather of Andrew D. Bates and Katherine E. Bates of Smithfield, R.I. Wayne was a project engineer for Mahr Federal Inc. of Providence, R.I. for 37 years before retiring in 2014. He also worked at In-Line Technologies, EPEC Systems, Fairmont Electronics and EPEC Industries.

Wayne had a passion for music since the age of 8 and played and sang professionally in various bands including, Runaway, Country Magic and Country Cuzzins in the New Bedford area for many years. In recent years, he was a member of the Greenville Vocal Ensemble, from 2000 until it disbanded, and the Greenville Baptist Church Choir. He also enjoyed photography. He was an active member of the Greenville Baptist Church and conducted religious services at the Village at Waterman Lake in Greenville.

His funeral service to which relatives and friends are invited, will be held Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, at 12:30 p.m., at Greenville Baptist Church, 582 Putnam Pike, Greenville. Visitation is Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, from 4 to 7 p.m., in the Tucker-Quinn Funeral Home, 643 Putnam Pike (Rt.44) Greenville. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, if people wish, they may make a donation to Greenville Baptist Church.

Information and condolences, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com