Pawtucket man arrested on assault, voyeurism charges

PAWTUCKET – On Sunday, Nov. 5, Pawtucket police made an overnight arrest of Stanley Wheeler, 62. of 4 Brown St., Pawtucket, on sexual assault and voyeurism charges.

Police responded around 3:40 a.m., to the intersection of Garden Street and Comstock Street where they met with a female victim who reported that she was sexually assaulted. The victim was transported to police headquarters where she was interviewed by detectives.

After further investigation, Mr. Wheeler was charged with domestic simple assault, domestic disorderly conduct, and video voyeurism, after nude photos of victim were allegedly found on the suspect's phone.

The female victim had met the suspect on Back Page and has been living with him for a couple of weeks, according to police.