Rep. O'Brien to introduce bill protecting victims of attempted murder

PROVIDENCE – Rep. William W. O’Brien, of House District 54, North Providence, says he will be introducing a bill in the 2018 legislative session to clarify the law on attempted murder and other assaults while also strengthening the penalties for those convicted of such attacks.

“This is an attempt to clarify some ambiguity in the existing law so that attempted murder is prosecuted and punished as it should be - very harshly,” said O’Brien in a release.

The bill would add the word “attempt” to commit specified felonies, such as murder or rape, in the existing law on assaults. The legislation would also increase the penalties for such attacks from 20 years to 30 years. Finally, the legislation adds many bladed weapons to a list in the existing law that covers carrying dangerous weapons or substances when committing violence.

O’Brien said he felt compelled to introduce the legislation after the knife attack of Alyssa Garcia at a Warwick Rite Aid earlier this year.

“We must protect victims like Ms. Garcia and if this law were on the books, her attacker would have received an even harsher, and more appropriate, punishment than his recent sentence,” he said.