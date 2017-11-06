FBI seeks 'Faceless Bandit' responsible for bank robberies

The FBI Boston Division’s Violent Crimes Task Force, Massachusetts State Police, and the Fall River Police Department are seeking the public’s help in identifying an unknown male bank robber allegedly responsible for three armed bank robberies in Fall River, Mass. The ‘Faceless Bandit,' named for the mask he wore to obscure his face during the robberies, is considered armed and dangerous.

During all three robberies, the man was completely masked, making any attempts to identify him difficult. He wore a black sweatshirt with a large hood and covered his face with black sunglasses, dark ski masks or bandanas. He is believed to be a left-handed male who wears gloves, which are sometimes mismatched. In each robbery, the suspect verbally threatened and showed a weapon while demanding cash before fleeing on foot.

The suspect is alleged to be responsible for the following robberies:

• Sept. 19 at approximately 4:15 p.m. in Santander Bank, 430 William Canning Blvd.

• Oct. 2 at approximately 1:02 p.m. in Webster Bank, 1450 Plymouth Ave.

• And Oct. 23 at approximately 5:47 p.m. in Santander Bank, 430 William Canning Blvd.

During his Sept. 19 and Oct. 23 robberies at the same Santander Bank, the suspect revealed a black semi-automatic handgun. On his Oct. 2 robbery, he brandished a black semi-automatic handgun and drew a silver revolver from his waistband before threatening to shoot the teller.

“We’re asking the public to take a close look at this serial bank robber, with the hope that they’ll recognize something about him that will lead to his identification. We want to get him off the streets since he has brandished a handgun in every robbery and threatened to shoot a teller,” said Harold Shaw, special agent in charge of the FBI Boston Division. “This individual is a serious threat to public safety and if you see him, do not approach, call 911.”

The FBI is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and prosecution of the person responsible for the robberies. Anyone with information should call the FBI’s Violent Crimes Task Force at 857-386-2000 or the Fall River Police Department at 508-676-8511. Tips can also be electronically submitted at tips.fbi.gov.