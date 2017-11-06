Pedestrian killed in Central Falls collision

CENTRAL FALLS – Police are investigating after an elderly man died in a collision on a busy Central Falls road.

On Nov. 6, at 3:51 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of 361 Dexter St., the parking lot of Dollar Tree, for several calls of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

Upon arrival officers found an elderly man who was unconscious and appeared to be suffering from severe injuries. Central Fire Department personnel rushed the man to Rhode Island Hospital by rescue where he was pronounced dead.

Members of the detective bureau along with the department accident reconstruction team responded to the scene. The incident remains under investigation.

Pending notification of family, the victim’s name will not be released. Anyone who has information or witnessed the incident should contact the Central Falls Police Department at 401-727-7411.