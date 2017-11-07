Big Noise and the Stadium will honor Louis Prima Saturday

WOONSOCKET – Big Noise and the Stadium Theatre announce a Commemoration Ceremony honoring music legend Louis Prima and the 50th Anniversary of Walt Disney’s classic film “The Jungle Book” on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2 p.m., at the theater, 28 Monument Square.

Prima’s son, Louis Prima Jr. will perform with his band, Louis Prima Jr. and the Witnesses, on the exact date of the 50th anniversary of “The Jungle Book’s” premiere screening weekend in Rhode Island. It was shown at the Stadium Theatre that very first weekend in 1967.

Al Gomes of Big Noise and Cathy Levesque of the Stadium Theatre will present a plaque to Louis Jr. honoring this milestone and anniversary in his father’s career, and Louis Prima Sr. having played such a huge part of “The Jungle Book’s” international success.

It was the last film that Walt Disney produced before his passing in 1967, and the film has grossed $205.8 million since its release 50 years ago.

The plaque presentation will be made during the show, and then Louis Jr. and his band will follow with a live performance of “I Wan’na Be Like You” from the Disney film.

Admission is $28, $38, $48. Tickets are available at the Stadium Theatre Box Office or by calling 401-762-4545 and online at www.stadiumtheatre.com .