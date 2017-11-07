Blackstone River Theatre presents The Jeremy Kittel Trio Saturday

CUMBERLAND – Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., will present The Jeremy Kittel Trio on Saturday, Nov. 11, at 8 p.m.

Jeremy Kittel is an award-winning fiddler, violinist, and composer. The Compass Records recording artist is a master in Celtic, classical, jazz, and bluegrass traditions, fusing and revitalizing these diverse styles.

Kittel was a member of the Turtle Island Quartet for five years and has also worked with Mark O’Connor, Bela Fleck, Edgar Meyer, and My Morning Jacket. He has been a guest artist with several symphony orchestras, was twice featured on “A Prairie Home Companion,” and has performed around the world at venues as diverse as Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center, Bonnaroo and the Celtic Connections Festival in Scotland.

Band member Josh Pinkham was named “the future of the mandolin” by Mandolin Magazine, and dubbed “one of the most important young improvisers on the acoustic scene today” by mandolin grandmaster David Grisman.

The third member of the trio, Quinn Bachand, plays a range of styles that include jazz and bluegrass and Celtic. He performs with his sister Qristina and has also toured nationally and internationally with Canadian fiddling icons Ashley MacIsaac and Natalie MacMaster.

Admission is $15 in advance and $18 on the day of the show. For reservations, call 401-725-9272 or visit www.riverfolk.org for information.