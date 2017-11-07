Boucher named R.I. Realtor of the Year

WARWICK – The Rhode Island Association of Realtors has announced that Duane Boucher, of Boucher Real Estate in Woonsocket, was chosen by his peers as the 2017 Rhode Island Realtor of the Year.

The award recognizes one of more than 5000 Realtors throughout Rhode Island for their dedication to the Realtor organization and their local communities. The statewide winner is chosen from the winners of five regional Realtor of the Year awards. Winners are chosen based on their demonstrated commitment to their local, state and national boards of Realtors, civic contributions and business accomplishments.

Boucher has served as the 2016/2017 Chairman of the State-Wide Multiple Listing Services and on numerous local and statewide Realtor boards. Named the Northern Rhode Island Board of Realtors Top Producing Realtor in 2009, 2011 and 2016, he has received the Five Star Award for superior service and overall customer satisfaction every year since 2012. Boucher has earned six professional designations including Graduate of the Realtor Institute; Short Sale and Foreclosure Resource; Senior Real Estate Specialist; Seller Representative Specialist; Certified Buyer Representative; and Accredited Buyer Representative. He received the Platinum Award for Excellence in Sales Achievement from the Northern Rhode Island Board of Realtors in 2015 and 2016.

Boucher is an active supporter of The Wounded Warrior Project. He graduated from Nichols College where he earned a spot as a member of Delta Mu Delta Business Graduate Honor Society. He earned his degree in finance and real estate. Licensed in Rhode Island and Massachusetts since 1998, he lives in Cumberland with his wife and two children.