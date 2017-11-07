Get your Polar Express tickets now

PAWTUCKET – With the upcoming festive holiday season fast approaching, the Blackstone Valley Tourism Council reminds everyone that tickets for the Blackstone Valley Polar Express train ride are available for purchase.

This year’s Holiday Season excursions operate the weekends of Nov. 17 through Dec. 23, from the historic Blackstone Valley Train Depot, in Woonsocket.

Inspired by Chris Van Allsburg’s Christmas classic, this family favorite becomes reality during a three-hour event that includes a 90-minute excursion on a real train with storytelling, sing-a-longs, games, cookies, hot chocolate served in a collectable souvenir mug, and a special visit from Santa where he personally delivers the first gift of Christmas to every child.

Arrive an hour before your trip for photo opportunities beside the custom-made Polar Express backdrops with the characters of the show, a kids area that includes coloring and writing letters to Santa, and the official Polar Express gift shop – all inside the beautifully decorated Historic Blackstone Valley Train Depot where music is playing and the spirit of Christmas fills the air.

For tickets and more information, visit www.blackstonevalleypolarexpress.com or call 401-495-1213.