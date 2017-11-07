Mixed Magic opens season with ‘Dutchman’ and ‘The Slave’

PAWTUCKET – Mixed Magic Theatre, 560 Mineral Spring Ave., will open its season with Amiri Baraka’s “Dutchman” and “The Slave,” two searing, timeless dramas that will be performed in repertory in the company’s two renovated performance spaces Nov 10-26.

“Dutchman,” which premiered in March 1964 and received an Obie Award for Best American Play, is considered a seminal work in the Black Arts Movement of the 1960s and 1970s. This production, directed by MMT Artistic Director Jonathan Pitts-Wiley, follows Clay (Yakim Parker) and Lula (Kerry Giorgi), a black man and white woman whose brief, tense encounter “in the flying underbelly” of a New York City subway car is a tangle of flirtation, ugly truths, and palpable rage that deftly grapples with the tempestuous intersections of race, sex, class, and gender.

Directed by MMT co-founder Ricardo Pitts-Wiley, “The Slave” is a companion piece to “Dutchman,” written in the same year. Set in a well-appointed apartment during a time of black uprising and revolt, the action of the play revolves around the hostile encounter between the revolutionary leader Walker Vessels (Frederick Douglas), his ex-wife Grace Easley (Melanie Stone), and her husband Brad (Terry Shea). As explosions shake the building to its foundation and the victory of the revolution Vessels helped to foment seems imminent, the time has come to face the painful, complicated past and the uncertain future of race relations in America.

Tickets are $20 general admission; $10 for students and military with ID; Nov. 10-12, students and military with ID are admitted free, some restrictions apply.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.mmtri.com or call 401-305-7333.