Job Lot purchases former Walmart property in Woonsocket

WOONSOCKET – A sprawling 19-acre property vacant since 2011 is finally off the market in a transaction set to bring more discount shopping to the Diamond Hill area.

Ocean State Job Lot has purchased the space at 1919 Diamond Hill Road that once held Walmart. The business paid $600,000 for 121,000 square-foot space at a closing on Oct. 27.

The company, headquartered in North Kingstown, currently has two locations in the city, one at the neighboring Walnut Hill Plaza and another at Park Square.

Company officials have reportedly indicated that they intend to close the smaller Diamond Hill store and expand into the larger space.