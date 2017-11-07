Woonsocket man pleads guilty to raping a child

PROVIDENCE – Attorney General Peter Kilmartin announced that Geordan Kostas, age 23, of Woonsocket, waived indictment and pleaded guilty Monday before Superior Court Justice Luis Matos to one count of first-degree child molestation (rape). Under the terms of the plea, he was sentenced to 25 years with nine years to serve and the remainder suspended with probation. In addition, he was ordered to have no contact with the victim, to undergo sex offender counseling, and is subject to lifetime community registration and notification as a sex offender.

Had the case proceeded to trial, prosecutors say they were prepared to prove that on or about dates between Oct. 2, 2015 and October 1, 2016, Kostas molested a 13-year-old girl.

Woonsocket Police Det. Jamie Martin led the investigation and Assistant Attorney Gen. Shannon Signore, chief of the Child Abuse Unit, handled the case on behalf of the Office of Attorney General.