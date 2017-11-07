Woonsocket police identify driver from Monday night train crash

WOONSOCKET – The woman who reportedly drove her car onto the train tracks on Hamlet Avenue Monday night, resulting in a P & W freight train hitting the vehicle, has been identified by Woonsocket police.

Olivia Colby, 21, of Westborough, Mass. has been charged with driving under the influence and refusing to submit to a chemical test in connection with the incident.

Colby told officers she had just left Cowboys on River Street and was headed to Bellingham. Mass., but her friend gave her wrong directions, resulting in her grey Hyundai landing on the tracks. She said she was unable to move the vehicle and soon saw the railroad track arms closing and lights flashing. Both occupants quickly got out of the car and made it to safety before the train collided with the vehicle.

Police said the Hyundai landed some 300 feet down the tracks.

Colby reportedly told police she'd had nothing to drink, but spoke with a heavy slur and had trouble standing up straight. According to officers, she refused to submit to a field sobriety test.

She was later released to her parents' custody.