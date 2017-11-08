Two arrested on charges of kidnapping woman, abusing her in the basement

PAWTUCKET – Police have arrested a Pawtucket couple on charges that they kidnapped a woman and kept her in their basement, where they allegedly abused her.

On Nov. 2, Pawtucket police were dispatched to the Providence Amtrak station for a female who was stating that she was held against her will in a basement apartment in Pawtucket for more than a month. The victim stated that she was repeatedly physically and mentally abused by the residents.

After an investigation by Detectives David Silva and Nathan Gallison, a search warrant of 1/3 Drolet Ave. was executed and Joylinn Gelpi, 27, and Rafael Freitas, 27, both of 1/3 Drolet Ave., were arrested.

Gelpi will be charged with kidnapping, involuntary servitude, mayhem, and conspiracy. Freitas is being charged with kidnapping, first-degree sexual assault, involuntary servitude, mayhem, and conspiracy. The investigation is ongoing and there may be more charges to follow. Both will be arraigned in Sixth District Court Wednesday afternoon.