Brick House closes in Woonsocket

WOONSOCKET – A high end restaurant that opened just six months ago has closed its doors, and the manager says it's because his investor has not held up his end of the bargain.

Brick House – a pub and restaurant that took over a vacant Diamond Hill Road property, opening its doors in April – has closed, according to General Manager Bobby Vigeant.

Vigeant announced the news in a Facebook post on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

"When my company started this business venture we thought had a partner to handle finances and be the investor," Vigeant wrote. "What we got was a lot of Excuses and little to no money."

The restaurant had taken over the space that once held Plaza Mexico and hired Chef John Baptista formerly of Camille's in Providence. In it's short run, the business was called before the City Council for a liquor hearing after reportedly failing to pay a license fee.

When the City Council took up renewal of licenses for city businesses at their meeting on Monday, it was noted that two liquor distributors had provided noted to the board stating that Brick House owed them money. Councilors noted that the business also owes property taxes, as well as payment on water and sewer bills.

Vigeant said he plans to look for a new location in Providence.

"Without a solid partner to care for finances behind me, it has become a huge burden on me," he wrote. "I’ve been carrying this place for a few months now on my own and it’s heavy."