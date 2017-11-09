Deadline to register for referendum in Scituate

SCITUATE – The final day to register to vote for the Dec. 12 special referendum is Sunday, Nov. 12.

Registration forms can be filled out on Nov. 12 at the Scituate Police Station, located at 116 Main St. in Hope, from 1 - 4 p.m.

Registrations can also be filled out at the Town Clerk's office, 195 Danielson Pike, from 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Residents are also welcome to register online at https://vote.sos.ri.gov/.

Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. - 8 p.m. at the following locations:

District 1 - North Scituate Community House

District 2 - Hope Jackson Fire Station

District 3 - Chopmist Hill Center