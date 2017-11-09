Michael E. Phayre – Smithfield

Michael E. Phayre, 59, of Lawnacre Drive, Greenville, died Wednesday, November 1, 2017, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Barbara A. (Contillo) Phayre.

Besides his wife he is survived by his daughter, Katharine A. Lemieux, of Boston; his son, Sean P. Phayre, of Greenville; his sister, Kerry E. Phayre, of Worcester, and his brother, David P. Phayre, and his wife, Maryanne Hanick, of Cranston, as well as his large network of friends.

Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Robert E. and Sandra A. (Smith) Phayre. He had lived in Cranston before moving to Smithfield.

Mike was a manager for L. Sweet Lumber for 30 years. He was a 1976 graduate of LaSalle Academy and Norwich University, Class of 1980. Mike was an avid runner and golfer but his true passion was hockey. He was a member of the Thursday night hockey league at Brown University, Sunday Night Hockey league at Smithfield Ice Rink and Smithfield Men’s Softball League. He was appointed to the Board of Canvasses for three, 20-minute periods. Mike was one goal shy of 1000 goals.

The family would like to especially thank Mike’s doctor, James N. Butera and his colleagues and all the nurses and staff on the eighth floor of Rhode Island Hospital for their care and compassion during Mike’s 15-month battle with leukemia. Some staff describe Mike as a “Man of Steel” while his doctor said he had a “ferocious heart”.

Mike’s Mass of Christian burial was held November 6, 2017, at 10 a.m., in St. Michael’s Church, 80 Farnum Pike, Smithfield, R.I. 02917. Burial followed in St. Ann’s Cemetery. Visitation was held in Anderson-Winfield Funeral Home, Rt 44 at Greenville Common, Greenville.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to St. Michael’s Church or Hope Hospice and Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904.

