Correction: No presentation scheduled on Kendall Dean in N.S. next Thursday

NORTH SMITHFIELD – An article in this week's print edition titled "Task Force to present Kendall Dean proposal next Thursday," stated that the Municipal Buildings Review Task Force, headed by Paul Vadenais, would be making a presentation on the project to improve municipal facilities on Thursday, Nov. 16.

It is the town's Charter Review Commission, another board chaired by Vadenais, that will actually be making a presentation to the Town Council for review and possible inclusion on the 2018 ballot. The task force was not the subject matter discussed at Monday night's meeting, and the article was inaccurate.

We apologize for the error in confusing the two boards. The work of both will be explored more thoroughly in future articles.