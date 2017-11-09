North Smithfield teen charged following alleged sexual assault at high school

NORTH SMITHFIELD – An 18-year-old man is facing charges of child molestation and sexual assault after a 14-year-old girl told police he forced her to engage in a sexual act during school hours at North Smithfield High School.

Justin Rapoza of 399 Central St. was arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 7 after an investigation of a complaint filed by the girl's parents.

Rapoza was arraigned on Wednesday, Nov. 8 in third district court in Warwick and held without bail pending a bail hearing scheduled for Nov. 21.