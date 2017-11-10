Cumberland seniors ink NLIs

Brown-bound Fogell joins Bodington (Bryant), Henson (SNHU), and Cotter (Saint Leo) at Friday morning's ceremony

CUMBERLAND – Four of the top student-athletes at Cumberland High made their collegiate plans official on Friday morning before their classmates, coaches, and family members in the school’s front lobby, as Jocelyn Bodington, Grace Henson, and Mackenzie Cotter signed National Letters of Intent to their respective schools.

The three seniors were joined by classmate Zach Fogell, who announced during the summer that he was going to continue his baseball career at Brown University. Ivy League schools do not require student-athletes to sign NLIs, but that didn’t prevent Fogell from joining his classmates in Friday’s ceremony.

Bodington, the ace pitcher on the Clippers’ softball team who also plays field hockey, will join Fogell on the Division I level, as she will continue her career at nearby Bryant University. The talented southpaw, who is a two-time All-Division and All-State player, “has already established herself as one of the all-time greats to ever toe the rubber for the program,” her head coach, Marty Crowley, said in a press release.

With a season still left in her career, Bodington ranks second in career innings pitched, wins, and strikeouts, and she has appeared in more games than anyone in the program’s history.

Fogell, manwhile, put together a sensational junior season that saw the team captain earn First-Team All-State and Division I-North MVP honors. Not only did he post a 4-2 record with 41 strikeouts and a 2.03 ERA in 41 1/3 innings of work, but he also batted .313 and delivered more than his share of clutch hits.

Henson, who was less than a week removed from placing 12th at the RIIL Cross Country Championships and earning Second-Team All-State honors, will continue her distance running career at Division II Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, N.H.

Henson’s resume is an impressive one. She’s also a seven-time All-Division runner, a five-time All-Class performer, and seven-time New England Championships qualifier, and she was on the Clippers’ 4-x-1 mile team that competed at the New Balance Outdoor Nationals the last two seasons.

Cotter, who is a lacrosse and field hockey standout, will continue her lacrosse career at Division II Saint Leo University in Saint Leo, Fla. Cotter, who was the Clippers’ MVP last season, was a First-Team All-Division and Second-Team All-State player. The talented midfielder was not only an incredible defensive player, but she also had 22 caused turnovers and scored 12 goals with eight assists.