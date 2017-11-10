Man wanted in connection to theft of police cruiser caught in Cumberland

CUMBERLAND – Police have caught up to a man wanted for allegedly stealing a State Police cruiser in Providence on Thursday. Donald Morgan was found in Cumberland on Friday evening by the Rhode Island Violent Fugitive Task Force, according to sources.

The Valley Breeze has learned that Morgan was found in a home on Vermont Avenue. He is being held overnight pending arraignment on Saturday, according to police.

Morgan, age 35, has no permanent address, according to police. He allegedly stole the cruiser when a trooper stopped to check on an accident on Route 146 at approximately 9 a.m. Thursday. The cruiser was recovered shortly afterwards, when it was found abandoned in Providence.

The theft of the cruiser was apparently not tied to police shooting a man to death in his white pickup truck near the Providence Place Mall Thursday, though the two incidents were initially believed to be connected. Providence police on Friday released video of that shooting, as well as the highway chase that led up to the shooting. They told reporters that the shooting appeared to be justified.

See the video below from the Rhode Island Department of Transportation's traffic cameras.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.