Ruth E. Manley – Cumberland

Ruth E. (Baker) Manley, 98, of Cumberland, passed away Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, at the St. Antoine Residence, North Smithfield. She was the wife of the late Frederick Manley Sr.

Born in Walpole, Mass., she was the daughter of the late Fred and Catherine (Finely) Baker. She resided in Cumberland for most of her life.

Ruth was a communicant of the Historic St. Joseph Church, Cumberland. She was a member of the St. Joseph Women's Club, was active at church bazaars, but most of all enjoyed spending time with her family.

She leaves her children, Frederick Manley Jr. and his wife, Meg, of Cumberland, Ruth Goldstein and her husband, Bob, of Cape Canaveral, Fla., Wayne R. Manley of Cumberland, Gregory A. Manley of Cumberland and Brian K. Manley of Cumberland; her 13 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Alice McCaffrey, Helen Rounds and Mildred Matolla.

A celebration of her life will be held Tuesday, November 14, 2017, with visiting hours from 9 to 10:30 a.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Route 122, Cumberland. A mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. at the Historic St. Joseph Church, Mendon Road, Cumberland. Burial will follow at the Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Relatives and friends are kindly invited.

