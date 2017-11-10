Herve E Richer Sr. – Bellingham, Mass.

Herve E Richer Sr., 92, of Bellingham, Mass., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, at St. Camillus Health Center, with his loving family by his side. He was the beloved husband for 69 years of Marion R. (Archambault) Richer.

Born in Woonsocket, R.I., on February 16, 1925, he was the son of the late Alphonse and Albertine (Boisvert) Richer. He was the loving father of Herve E. Richer, Jr. and his wife, Nadine, of Millville, Mass., Ellen M. Brissette and her husband, Peter, of North Smithfield, R.I., and Louise M. Begnoche and her husband, Lucien, of Douglas, Mass. He leaves his cherished eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was the brother of the late Albert Richer, Donat Richer, Alphonsine “Lorraine” Aubin and Theresa Aubin.

A lifelong resident of Bellingham, he worked as a machinist for Teachman Perry Machine Company in Woonsocket, R.I., and Edgcomb Steel in Slatersville, R.I., until retiring in 1987. After retirement, he worked at Cook’s Valley Farm in Wrentham, Mass.

He was a United States Army World War II veteran with Headquarters Battery 740th Field Artillery Battalion and received the Purple Heart, Good Conduct Medal, Victory Medal, European African Middle Eastern Theater Campaign Ribbon. He was a survivor of the D Day Plus 2 and the Battle of the Bulge.

Mr. & Mrs. Richer were founding members of Assumption Church and were very active members in the church. He was a member of the St. Vincent de Paul Society, the Cursillo Group, a volunteer at the parish bingo and parish picnics. He was a member of the Carbarn Bowling League for many years.

Herve enjoyed gardening, fishing, wood working, watching sports especially the Red Sox and the Bruins. His greatest joy was spending time with his wife, and family. His family will always remember his infectious laugh. He will be greatly missed. The family greatly appreciates the loving care he received while he was in residence at St. Camillus Health Center.

His funeral will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 14, at 10 a.m., from CARTIER’S FUNERAL HOME, 151 So. Main St. (Rte 126), Bellingham, Mass., with a Mass of Christian Burial, at 11 a.m., at St. Augustine Church, 17 Lincoln St., Millville, Mass. Interment will be in St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery, Bellingham. Visiting hours are on Monday, Nov. 13, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Herve E. Richer, Sr. to the St. Camillus Employee Appreciation Fund, 447 Hill St., Whitinsville, MA 01588, would be appreciated.

