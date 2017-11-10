Keith R. LaFrance – Attleboro, Mass.

Keith R. LaFrance, 39, of Attleboro, Mass., died, Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, in Rhode Island Hospital after a brief illness. He leaves the love of his life for the past 13 years, Shannon Amato, along with his canine companion, Willis.

Born in Woonsocket, son of the late Eugene “Butch” LaFrance and Sandra (Olivastro) LaFrance of Woonsocket. Keith was a graduate of Woonsocket High School and Community College of Rhode Island.

Keith was an avid holiday enthusiast, making each holiday like no other for family and friends especially his favorite, Halloween. He loved cooking, gardening, and watching his favorite football team, the New England Patriots.

He is survived by one son, Quincy Engelbrecht LaFrance, of California; one brother, Robert Marquis and his wife, Audra, of Woonsocket; one nephew, Matthew Marquis, and one neice, Katherine Marquis, both of Woonsocket; an uncle, Anthony Olivastro, of Florida; Stephen and Colleen Amato, his extended family and an important part of his life. And his best friend since kindergarten, Christopher Mayer, of Woonsocket.

His funeral and burial will be private. The S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home 1583 Diamond Hill Road, Woonsocket, is in charge of the arrangements.

