Pedestrian struck on Mineral Spring Avenue

NORTH PROVIDENCE – An elderly woman was struck by a vehicle while crossing Mineral Spring Avenue near Stop & Shop and Charles Street Saturday evening, said police.

The woman suffered lacerations and an injury to her shoulder, said police, and was taken to Rhode Island Hospital. She is expected to be OK.

Police said they don’t expect to file any charges in the incident, as the driver didn’t appear to do anything wrong.